Under Armour to release 3Q earnings report Oct. 30

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2018

Baltimore-based athletic apparel maker Under Armour Inc. plans to release the results of its third quarter on Oct. 30 at 6:55 a.m. Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. to review results.

