VNA of Maryland expands remote patient monitoring

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2018

The Visiting Nurses Association of Maryland, one of the nation's oldest VNAs, has selected MetTel's telehealth solution for remote patient monitoring powered by Health Recovery Solutions  PatientConnectTM, a post-acute remote patient monitoring software that aims to reduce hospital readmissions. One of the nation's longest operating VNAs, the VNA of Maryland services more than 1,500 homebound patients in Baltimore and 17 counties ...

