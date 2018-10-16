Quantcast

Zoup expands to Md. with Frederick location

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2018

Fast casual restaurant chain Zoup opened its first Maryland location Monday in Frederick at 5597 Spectrum Drive. The chain, known for its signature soups and made-to-order salads and sandwiches, hosted two days of “sneak peek” previews in association with the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Oct. 12 and 13. During these preview events, guests donated $1,091 for the ...

