Belk adds 110 jobs in Md. with new Hagerstown store

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2018

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Belk Inc. opened its newest store Wednesday to anchor Valley Mall in Hagerstown and bring 110 jobs to Maryland. The department store chain has invested more than $70 million over the past two years to update and renovate its 292 stores over its footprint of 16 southern U.S. states. Belk has other stores in Maryland ...

