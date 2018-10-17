Quantcast

Md. high court applies juvenile life-sentence decision

Court of Appeals issues grants, affirmances in lifers' appeals

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 17, 2018

Maryland’s top court Wednesday put to work its landmark August decision upholding the constitutionality of life sentences for juvenile offenders as it agreed to hear three convicted lifers’ appeals but then summarily affirmed their punishments.

