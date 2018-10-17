GBMC opens new kosher pantry with dedication ceremony

Greater Baltimore Medical Center hosted a grand opening ceremony for its new kosher pantry Sept. 6 at the hospital in Towson.

Located by the main entrance of the hospital, the pantry was built to meet the dietary needs of those who had family members in the hospital who follow a kosher diet.

The 290-square foot pantry has a refrigerator and freezer, dairy and meat microwaves, disposable utensils and will also be stocked with non-perishable foods including fresh food options that will be double-wrapped in the refrigerator for Shabbot each Friday. Other amenities include two sinks, kitchen cabinets, a dining table with four chairs, sofas and lighting fixtures and prayer/faith and life books.

The new facility was made possible through support from Bikur Cholim who will stock the pantry with meals and snacks that will have the symbols of national kosher supervision organizations. There is no charge for the food and family members will be able to access the locked pantry by pushbutton lock.

