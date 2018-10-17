Quantcast

Jealous asks convicted lobbyist for help, contradicting ethics reform proposal

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 17, 2018

https://soundcloud.com/the-daily-record-md/gerry-evans-ben-jealous-voicemail Ben Jealous placed nearly a half dozen calls to a lobbyist convicted of mail fraud asking for help on his campaign — an action that contradicts the ethics reform proposal the Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee is releasing later today. Gerard Evans, who was convicted of mail fraud  18 years ago, Wednesday released audio of one voice ...

