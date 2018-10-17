Quantcast

Men accused of trying to rob undercover agents buying drugs

By: Associated Press October 17, 2018

Two Maryland men are accused of trying to rob two federal agents who were buying heroin while working undercover for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo