Year Up Baltimore receives $200K grant from Bank of America

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2018

Nonprofit group Year Up Baltimore was named the 2018 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders grant recipient for the greater Maryland market Wednesday and received a $200,000 leadership grant to provide workforce development for urban youth. Year Up was selected for its work in the Baltimore area to address issues fundamental to economic mobility. As an awardee, ...

