Quantcast

DOJ investigates alleged abuse by Catholic clergy in Pennsylvania

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Devlin Barrett, Julie Zauzmer and Michelle Boorstein October 18, 2018

The Justice Department has launched an investigation into alleged sexual abuse of youth by Catholic clergy across the state of Pennsylvania, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo