Fall forward marketing skills

By: Glenda LeGendre October 18, 2018

  Want to stay aware of general marketing trends? You can almost always predict the important marketing and public relations topics du jour by reviewing the scheduled fall program and event topics from relevant professional organizations. This fall there are timely and interesting topics of note, both locally and nationally. The Maryland chapter of PRSA (Public Relations ...

