Quantcast

Federal judge: Special immigrant status does not trump alien gun law

Silver Spring man faces federal indictment

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 18, 2018

A Silver Spring teenager can be prosecuted for being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm though he had the federal government’s permission to be in the United States as an immigrant juvenile in need of assistance, a federal judge has ruled.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo