Jack Graham, Elizabeth Mosser, Jeffrey Paxson, Susan Stover and Meaghan Yurek | Harford Family House

Jack Graham, Elizabeth Mosser, Jeffrey Paxson, Susan Stover and Meaghan Yurek have been elected to the board of directors with Harford Family House, which provides services to entire families with children experiencing homelessness.

Graham is the director of game and team operations for the Aberdeen Ironbirds where he is responsible for all gameday operations in addition to serving as liaison to the Baltimore Orioles and the New York-Penn League. Prior to working for the Ironbirds, Graham played three seasons of minor-league baseball in the Gulf Coast League, New York-Penn League for the Aberdeen Ironbirds and the South Atlantic League for the Delmarva Shorebirds. He will serve on the group’s Program Committee and was paramount in the success of the organization’s 10th annual “Homeruns for the Homeless” Home Run Derby in September.

Mosser is the associate dean for academic operations at Harford Community College, where she serves as trusted adviser to the vice president for academic affairs on matters concerning policy, procedure and financial, administrative and operational issues. At HCC, Mosser is also an assistant professor of psychology, tenure track and the assistant women’s tennis coach. She will serve on the Program Committee.

Paxson is president of Pax-Edwards, a real estate development company formed in 2012 with the purpose of developing affordable, multi-family communities. As president, Paxson is responsible for running day-to-day operations of the company and is intimately involved in site identification and acquisition, financial structuring, entitlements and tax credit procurement. He will serve on the Program Committee.

Stover is the director of sales for the Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union. With more than 25 years of financial institution experience, she is charged with directing the operational aspects of service and sales to achieve the organization’s business goals. A proud graduate of Harford Leadership Academy, the National Association of Federal Credit Unions’ Development Institute and the Credit Union National Association’s Financial Counseling and Collections School, Stover is a 2005 recipient of the CUNA best practices award for new member processes. She was elected vice chair of the board and will serve on its Executive Committee. She will also chair the organization’s Board Governance Committee.

Yurek is a graphic designer and communications associate for Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company, where she is responsible for assisting with the conceptualization and design of both print and web advertisements, in addition to dissemination of internal and external communications on the organization’s behalf. Yurek is a graduate of York College of Pennsylvania where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in graphic design and played women’s lacrosse. She will serve on the Marketing Committee.