Lisa Hamilton | Annie E. Casey Foundation

Lisa Hamilton was named president and CEO of the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Currently the executive vice president and chief program officer, she will succeed Patrick McCarthy, who announced his retirement after 25 years at the foundation and nearly nine years as its top leader.

Hamilton joined the foundation in 2011 as vice president of external affairs. In six years, she transformed the unit into a powerhouse for data, policy advocacy, communications and leadership development. She led the creation of Casey’s first “Race for Results” report in 2014, which measured how children from different racial and ethnic backgrounds were faring on key milestones from birth to adulthood and served as a springboard for efforts to promote equity and inclusion for children, families and communities of color.

Last year, Hamilton was appointed executive vice president and chief program officer, which gave her broad oversight of Casey’s program investments, including efforts to strengthen the social sector and encourage using effective strategies through policy and data advocacy, leadership development and research.

Prior to joining the Foundation, Hamilton enjoyed a 14-year career at UPS. She held positions in corporate tax and public affairs before advancing to president of the UPS Foundation, where she directed global philanthropic and volunteer programs. She ultimately served as vice president of corporate public relations, overseeing global media relations, reputation management and executive communications for the company.

Hamilton serves on the boards of the Baltimore Community Foundation, Casebook PBC and StriveTogether. She served as a trustee of the Casey Foundation from 2008 to 2011.

She is a native of Atlanta who earned a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Virginia and a law degree from the University of Michigan.