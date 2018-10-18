Quantcast

Md.’s Retina Associates merges with The Retina Group of Washington

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2018

Greenbelt-based Retina Associates will merge with Retina Group of Washington, effective Jan. 1, officials announced Thursday. Terms of the merger were not disclosed. Retina Group of Washington’s 14 offices in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia  with  26 full-time physicians who provide expertise in a variety of retina-related sub-specialties. Retina Associates' five offices are all in suburban Maryland, with ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo