Md., Washington County marks first year of FirstNet

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2018

One year after Gov. Larry Hogan approved the build out of FirstNet network platform in Maryland by AT&T, first responders in Maryland are already benefitting from enhanced emergency communications. Lieutenant Gov. Boyd Rutherford led a forum Thursday on the positive effects FirstNet has had on public safety communications since the state joined the nationwide public safety communications platform. Rutherford was joined by leadership from the First Responder ...

