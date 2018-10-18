Quantcast

MDOT awards 5-year contract to NY bus maker

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2018

The Maryland Department of Transportation awarded a five-year contract to Plattsburgh, New York-based Nova Bus to supply 350 buses for the Maryland Transit Administration. The contract calls for Nova Bus, one of the largest bus manufacturers in North America, to deliver 70 buses per year to the MTA, including 310 40-foot Nova LFS and 40 60-foot LFS ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo