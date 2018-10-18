Offit Kurman’s largest office set to be in New York City

Founded as a small Baltimore office more than 30 years ago, Offit Kurman’s recently announced affiliation with Manhattan law firm Salon Marrow Dyckman Newman & Broudy LLP will put the firm’s largest office in the Big Apple.

Maple Lawn-based Offit Kurman’s latest acquisition is part of a larger effort to expand into a regional firm with 200 lawyers by 2020. Thirty full-time lawyers for the firm will be based in New York City with the Salon Marrow addition. The firm had just two lawyers in that office at the beginning of the year.

Salon Marrow will be part of Offit Kurman effective Jan. 1. Nine lawyers from Salon Marrow will be joining Offit Kurman full-time, while the firm’s managing partner, Joel Salon, will come on board as of counsel.

Earlier this year, Offit Kurman made its first moves in Manhattan by absorbing Eaton & Van Winkle and then Menaker & Herrmann.

Salon Marrow represents privately held businesses of all sizes and high-net-worth individuals in business law, real estate law, estates and trusts and litigation matters, among other areas.

Salon Marrow’s style and culture meshes well with Offit Kurman, according to the latter firm’s CEO and chairman, Ted Offit.

“There was an instant connection between our two firms,” he said in a statement. “In many respects, Salon Marrow very much resembles the way Offit Kurman looked when we had 10 lawyers.”

Offit Kurman has more than 170 attorneys across 12 offices in the Mid-Atlantic. While the firm’s initial plan was to have as many as 50 attorneys in New York, Offit Kurman is looking at a larger presence in the region including in New Jersey, Westchester County, Long Island and Connecticut.

“We’re not done yet,” Offit said. “The plan is not simply to be a Manhattan firm, but a firm with a New York regional presence.”