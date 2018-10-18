Quantcast

Pandora Ice Rink returns to Baltimore Nov. 9

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2018

Waterfront Partnership announced Thursday the Pandora Ice Rink at Inner Harbor will return Nov. 9 for skating in Baltimore throughout the holiday season. The rink will be open through Jan. 21, located just above the Inner Harbor Amphitheater. Mayor Catherine E. Pugh, along with officials from Waterfront Partnership and Pandora, will officially announce open the rink Nov. 9 ...

