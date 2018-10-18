Quantcast

Port Covington seeks to be ‘Cyber Town USA’

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 18, 2018

What its developers call the first chapter of the $5.5 billion overhaul of Port Covington in Baltimore has landed three tenants hoping to establish the project as "Cyber Town USA." Lead developer Weller Development Co., and its partners, announced cybersecurity startup studio DataTribe, the world's largest cybersecurity venture capital firm AllegisCyber, and investment bank and Columbia-based ...

