Quantcast

Shore Bancshares reports increase in net income

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2018

Shore Bancshares Inc. reported an increase in net income for the third quarter, according to data released Thursday in its quarterly earnings report. The Easton-based financial institution collected net income of $4.454 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $4.391 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2018. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo