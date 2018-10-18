Quantcast

UMD professor makes case for equity in new book

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2018

Strict enforcement of the law sometimes rewards dirty-dealing and hypocrisy, which bothered University of Maryland business law professor T. Leigh Anenson as a business litigator. Her new book, “Judging Equity: The Fusion of Unclean Hands in U.S. Law,” explores a safety valve in the legal system designed to correct injustice. Courts allow for equitable defenses, which invite judges to set ...

