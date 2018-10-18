Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop to refinance $250M senior secured term loan

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2018

Bethesda-based commercial real estate services and finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. plans to refinance its senior secured term loan and upsize the aggregate principal amount to $250 million, officials said Thursday. The proceeds will be used to fund the repayment of Walker & Dunlop's existing term loan that was closed in December 2013 and for general corporate purposes, including ...

