Quantcast

Baltimore Ravens, Horseshoe Casino launch partnership

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 19, 2018

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore and the Baltimore Ravens have signed the second official partnership between a gaming house and NFL franchise. They announced the deal Friday at the casino, which is located a short walk from the team's M&T Bank Stadium in South Baltimore. The agreement allows Horseshoe to use Ravens' logos and team marks inside the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo