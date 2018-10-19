Quantcast

Bowen to leave Goucher next year

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 19, 2018

Goucher College President José Antonio Bowen, who has presided over sweeping changes at the school, announced Friday he would be stepping down at the end of the academic year, next June. Bowen has served as the president of the private liberal arts college since 2014. He said he plans to focus on research, writing, teaching and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo