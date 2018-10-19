Casey Cares Foundation rocks out at annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Bash fundraiser

From left, Saturday Night Live vocalist Christine Ohlman, Casey Cares Founder and Executive Director Casey Baynes and Rock ‘n’ Roll Bash chair Ellen DiMayo sing their hearts out. (Photo by Carin Ganjon)
From left, Guest Denise Lannon celebrates with Champion of Children award winner Kris Archer and Archer’s husband Don Lannon, and Champion of Children award winner Mike Archer. The Champion of Children award is given annually to outstanding individuals and organizations for going above and beyond the call of duty to support families with critically ill children and Casey Cares programs. (Photo by Carin Ganjon)
From left, Casey Cares dad Tom Duffy smiles with Rock ‘n’ Roll Bash emcee and 98 Rock on-air personality Amelia Ryerse and bash guest Rich Lowry. (Photo by Carin Ganjon)
Rock ‘N’ Roll Bash chair Mike DiMayo rocks out on guitar with his band High Voltage, an AC/DC tribute band. (Photo by Rachel Duda)
Marianne Kuta pauses for a photo with her husband and event committee member Gil Kuta and Rock ‘n’ Roll Bash chair Ellen DiMayo. (Photo by Rachel Duda)
From left, Champion of Children honoree Mary Claire Goff receives her award from Casey Cares Founder Casey Baynes and Rock ‘n’ Roll Bash chair Mike DiMayo. (Photo by Carolina Francisca)
High Voltage super fan Dave Sliwinski came ready to rock at the Casey Cares Rock ‘n’ Roll Bash at Rams Head Live in Annapolis. (Photo by Carolina Francisca)
Who’s Bad, the world’s longest running tribute to the music of Michael Jackson, headlined the Casey Cares Rock ‘n’ Roll Bash. (Photo by Carolina Francisca)
From left, models Sarah Reilly, Jocelyn Teyler, Nicole Dimuzio and Nicolette Grant display the artistry and innovative marketing by “Jen The Body Painter” Seidel, center. (Photo by Carin Ganjon)
Casey Cares alumni Todd and Wendy Silver celebrate at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Bash at Rams Head Live in Annapolis. (Photo by Rachel Duda)
Guests rocked out to live music at the Casey Cares Rock ‘n’ Roll Bash Sept. 22 at Rams Head Live in Annapolis.
The fundraising event featured performances by High Voltage, an AC/DC tribute band, and Who’s Bad, the world’s longest-running tribute to Michael Jackson. All proceeds collected from the event will help the Casey Cares Foundation provide uplifting and ongoing programs for critically ill children and their families.
Kris and Mike Archer were chosen as this year’s Champion of Children award winner during the bash. Each year, Casey Cares selects outstanding individuals and organizations for going above and beyond the call of duty to support families with critically ill children and our Casey Cares programs.
The emcee for the event was 98 Rock on-air personality Amelia Ryerse. The co-chairs for the event were Ellen and Mike DiMayo and the event committee consisted of Gil and Marianne Kuta and Mike and Donna McCabe. Mike DiMayo even pulled double duty, performing on state with his band, High Voltage.
