Casey Cares Foundation rocks out at annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Bash fundraiser

Guests rocked out to live music at the Casey Cares Rock ‘n’ Roll Bash Sept. 22 at Rams Head Live in Annapolis.

The fundraising event featured performances by High Voltage, an AC/DC tribute band, and Who’s Bad, the world’s longest-running tribute to Michael Jackson. All proceeds collected from the event will help the Casey Cares Foundation provide uplifting and ongoing programs for critically ill children and their families.

Kris and Mike Archer were chosen as this year’s Champion of Children award winner during the bash. Each year, Casey Cares selects outstanding individuals and organizations for going above and beyond the call of duty to support families with critically ill children and our Casey Cares programs.

The emcee for the event was 98 Rock on-air personality Amelia Ryerse. The co-chairs for the event were Ellen and Mike DiMayo and the event committee consisted of Gil and Marianne Kuta and Mike and Donna McCabe. Mike DiMayo even pulled double duty, performing on state with his band, High Voltage.

