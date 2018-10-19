Quantcast

Frosh takes generic drug price-gouging appeal to Supreme Court

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 19, 2018

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh on Friday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to revive the state’s law aimed at preventing unwarranted price increases of generic drugs.

