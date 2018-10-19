Quantcast

Ground Up

The Daily Record's real estate blog

Ground Up Podcast: Port Covington Backers envision ‘Cyber Town USA’

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 19, 2018

A look at how the planned redevelopment of Port Covington in Baltimore progressed from rumor to $5.5 billion development effort. We hear from Mike Janke, of DigitalTribe, and Bob Ackerman, of AllegisCyber, about how they plan to create ‘Cyber Town USA.’ Tim Curtis, business reporter at The Daily Record, discusses what the plan to turn Port Covington into the East Coast’s cybersecurity hub means for tech entrepreneurs in Maryland.

