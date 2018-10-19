Quantcast

Maryland jobless rate remains at 4.2 percent in September

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2018

Maryland's unemployment rate remained at 4.2 percent for September, federal officials announced Friday. The U.S. unemployment rate for September, which was reported earlier this month, is 3.7 percent. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released preliminary data Friday that showed Maryland added 1,200 jobs in September. Compared with this time last year, Maryland jobs are up by more ...

