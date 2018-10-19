Quantcast

UltiSat gets $8M satellite contract for U.S. government

By: Associated Press October 19, 2018

UltiSat Inc., a satellite company in Gaithersburg, has received a contract worth more than $8 million to provide commercial satellite communication services to the federal government.

