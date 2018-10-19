Lawyer-turned-playwright hits FringeNYC

Robert Bowie Jr. is perhaps the only person — let alone lawyer — I’ve ever met who wrote sonnets for fun in his spare time. A conversation with him inevitably turned into an in-depth look at writing and the creative process. He retired from the firm he helped found, Bowie & Jensen LLC in Towson, to focus full-time on his writing.

Several of Bowie’s plays have been staged at local theaters. But his latest work, “ONAJE,” is having its premiere run at FringeNYC, concluding with sold-out shows this weekend. The play partially takes place during the 1967 Cambridge riot. As Bowie’s website describes it:

Exploring the fallout of violent racism, ONAJE is set in two worlds: the open road in Maryland 1980, and the civil rights riots in the Eastern shore in 1967. It features a trio of characters inextricably linked through long-buried secrets of their past and forced to return to everything they escaped. ONAJE is about one mistake that could forever steal a hero’s soul, his humanity, and his path toward redemption.

No word on when or whether the play will be performed in Maryland.