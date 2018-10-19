Quantcast

AP-NORC Poll: Just 1 in 4 thinks Kavanaugh told entire truth

By: Associated Press Alan Fram October 19, 2018

Just 1 in 4 people thinks Brett Kavanaugh was completely honest when as a Supreme Court nominee he gave sworn testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee last month, with Republicans and Democrats holding starkly distinct opinions of his credibility, according to a poll released Friday.

