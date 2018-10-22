Quantcast

Md. halts sale of medical cannabis from ForwardGro

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 22, 2018

Regulators charged with overseeing Maryland's medical cannabis program cannot immediately confirm if patients or their caregivers or doctors have been notified of a two-week old order that stopped the sale of marijuana from one grower. The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission ordered 69 dispensaries around the state to stop selling products containing marijuana grown by Arnold-based ForwardGro. The ...

