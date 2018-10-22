Quantcast

Md.’s Authority Brands acquires America’s Swimming Pool Co.

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2018

Columbia-based Authority Brands LLC purchased America's Swimming Pool Company (ASP), company officials announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition represents the first brand addition since Authority Brands was acquired by funds advised by Apax Partners in September. Founded in 2002, the Mason, Georgia-headquartered ASP is the nation's largest swimming pool service franchise with more than ...

