Md.’s Robotic Research secures $9M ARDEC contract

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2018

Clarksburg-based Robotic Research LLC was awarded a three-year contract worth up to $9 million from the U.S. Army's Armament Research, Development and Engineering Center (ARDEC) for work on Autonomous Unmanned Systems Teaming & Collaboration (AUSTC) for the Counter-WMD and other Missions in challenging subterranean and other environments. The award is in addition to a recent award ...

