UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT

DISTRICT OF MARYLAND

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

PARALEGAL FOR U.S. BANKRUPTCY JUDGE

The Court is seeking applicants to fill one permanent full-time Paralegal position for a bankruptcy judge that will begin on or after January 1, 2019. The Paralegal reports directly to the bankruptcy judge and assists in the daily activities in chambers. The Paralegal performs administrative and legal/paralegal duties as assigned. The individual must be detail-oriented, self-motivated, well organized and be able to multitask in a fast-paced environment. Excellent interpersonal and communication skills as well as a pleasant, professional demeanor are required.

For a description of representative duties, qualifications, benefits and how to apply, please visit our website at

