Quantcast

Poll: Voters largely uncertain of Baltimore bike lanes

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 22, 2018

Baltimore bike lanes aren't particularly popular, according to recent polling, but as the city prepares to require more cycling infrastructure in transportation planning a sizable number of voters don't have an opinion. Roughly 52 percent of city residents believe bike lanes make traffic worse, 16 percent believe they reduced traffic, and 32 percent were unsure, according ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo