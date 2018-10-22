St. John Properties inks Window Nation to pair of leases

Home improvement firm Window Nation signed two leases with St. John Properties totaling more than 19,000 square feet.

The firm took space at Route 100 Tech Park in Anne Arundel County and Maple Lawn in Howard County. Both deals are expansions and extensions.

“With Window Nation performing exceedingly well, the company pro-actively initiated an expansion of space and lease extension of their corporate headquarters in Maple Lawn to assure long-term continuation of their operations,” Richard Williamson, senior vice resident at

St. John Properties, said in a statement announcing the deal. “The central location and outstanding demographics surrounding Route 100 Tech Park make it the ideal business location for their Baltimore-area showroom, providing convenient access for their customers.”

Lacey Johansson, of St. John Properties, represented the landlord in the lease at 100 Tech Park involves nearly 6,000 square feet of office space in a 24,190-square-foot building at 1743 Dorsey Road.

The agreement at Maple Lawn covers more than 13,000 square feet at the Class A 104,412-square-foot building at 8110 Maple Lawn Boulevard. Williamson represented the landlord in that transaction.