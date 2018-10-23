Quantcast

Baltimore a top 20 Tech Town, survey shows

By: Daily Record Staff October 23, 2018

A new study released Tuesday by CompTIA show Baltimore as the No. 16 Tech Town in the U.S., offering IT workers an abundance of job opportunities and desirable quality of life. The 2018 Tech Town Index identifies America’s “Top 20 Tech Towns” by factoring in new data on tech job openings, median salaries and cost of living. The study conducted ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo