Quantcast

Baltimore program to steer ‘squeegee kids’ to other work

By: Associated Press David McFadden October 23, 2018

Young "squeegee kids" who wash car windshields while darting in and out of Baltimore traffic could eventually go from street hustling to conventional employment under a privately-funded program pitched by the city's mayor. Aiming to solve the decades-old issue, rekindled amid more motorist complaints, Mayor Catherine Pugh forecasts that roughly $2 million per year over the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo