Quantcast

Judiciary dealing with Case Search technical issues

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 23, 2018

The Maryland Judiciary temporarily suspended access to Case Search on Tuesday to fix technical issues causing poor response time on the site.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo