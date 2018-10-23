Quantcast

CASI Pharmaceuticals acquires new drug application

By: Daily Record Staff October 23, 2018

Rockville-based biopharmaceutical company CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a U.S. FDA-approved abbreviated new drug application from Laurus Labs Limited, CASI officials said Tuesday. The drug, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), is indicated for the treatment of hepatitis B virus. As part of the transaction, CASI will make certain upfront and milestone payments in different phases.  There are more ...

