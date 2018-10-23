Chris Rosenthal | Ellin & Tucker

Chris Rosenthal, director and leader of the disputes, forensic and valuation services practice at public accounting and business consulting firm Ellin & Tucker, was elected chair of the Business Valuation Resource Panel with The Appraisal Foundation, the nation’s foremost authority on the valuation profession.

Rosenthal will oversee the strategic direction of the Business Valuation Resource Panel and ensure the Panel meets the mission as set by The Appraisal Foundation.

Rosenthal has been involved with The Appraisal Foundation for more than 15 years and previously served as chair of The Appraisal Foundation Advisory Council. He will assume his chairmanship Jan. 1 and will serve a one-year term.