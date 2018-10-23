Quantcast

Hamilton Bank to be sold to Pennsylvania bank for $58.5M

By: Daily Record Staff October 23, 2018

Towson-based Hamilton Bank is being sold to Orrstown Financial Services of south central Pennsylvania for $58.5 million in stock and cash, officials announced Tuesday afternoon. The combined company is expected to have about $2.5 billion in assets, $1.7 billion in loans and $2.1 billion in deposits. The agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors ...

