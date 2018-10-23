Jack Etheridge Jr. and Christianna McCausland | Berkshire Hathaway Realty

Jack Etheridge Jr. and Christianna McCausland have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty as Realtors.

Etheridge is a seasoned agent and is looking forward to a long career with the Homesale team. He has lived in Fell’s Point for more than 15 years and has developed a great love of his community. Having resided in Baltimore for so long, Jack gained an insider’s knowledge about the area and surrounding communities, using it to his advantage to better serve his clients. He will focus on residential sales in the Baltimore metropolitan area.

A nearly lifelong resident of Baltimore County, McCausland looks forward to bringing her journalist’s eye for detail and her deep knowledge of the Baltimore region’s neighborhoods to her work for this company. She graduated of Garrison Forest School, where she is now a parent and active alumna, and Emory University. She attended Johns Hopkins University for a masters writing program and when she isn’t reading, writing or chasing after her daughter, McCausland can usually be found in her garden. She is a member of the Baldwin & Griffin Team, along with James Baldwin, Andrea Griffin, Meghan Hoffman and Caroline Kuntz.