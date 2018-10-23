Quantcast

Lockheed Martin reports $14.3B in 3Q sales

By: Daily Record Staff October 23, 2018

Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin reported net sales of $14.3 billion in its third quarter earnings report released Tuesday. Th $14.3 billion is an increase from $12.3 billion in the third quarter of 2017. Net earnings in the third quarter of 2018 were $1.5 billion, or $5.14 per share, compared to $963 million, or $3.32 per share, in the third quarter of 2017. ...

