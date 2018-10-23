Luwanda W. Jenkins | The Bellamy Genn Group

Luwanda W. Jenkins has joined Annapolis-based The Bellamy Genn Group LLC as senior government relations associate.

Jenkins brings experience in the public and private sectors to the organization, including various state government positions. She served as a cabinet-level secretary in the O’Malley administration; chief of staff to the Coppin State University president; chief operating officer of the Greater Baltimore Committee LEADERship program, vice president community relations and diversity with The Cordish Cos. and community relations director for both CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and The Baltimore Sun. She is best known for her leadership and advocacy on behalf of Maryland’s small businesses, building expertise in small and minority business policy, state procurement and supplier diversity.

Jenkins was a Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor and running mate with state Sen. Richard Madaleno, D-Montgomery in the 2018 Maryland gubernatorial primary.

As an extension of her professional activities, Jenkins is passionate about advancing leadership opportunities for women and college access and affordability and devotes her time to supporting these important issues. The Baltimore native resides in Baltimore County and is married and a mother of two young adult children. She is an avid golfer and has a long- standing commitment to civic engagement.