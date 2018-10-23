ADVERTISEMENT

MEDICAL MALPRACTICE ASSOCIATE

Pessin Katz Law, P. A.’s (PK Law) Medical Malpractice Group is seeking an associate with three to five years’ medical malpractice or personal injury experience. Candidates should have excellent writing, research and analytical skills. Admission to Maryland Bar required.

PK Law is based in Towson and is one of the largest law firms in the Baltimore area. The firm is diverse and progressive, offers an excellent benefits package, a competitive compensation program and provides encouragement and support for associates to grow professionally. Please send your cover letter and resume in confidence to:

