Privileged and private? Md. high court considers confidentiality for text messages

By: Steve Lash Legal Affairs Writer October 23, 2018

Delving into the 21st century world of marital privilege, Maryland’s top court is considering whether text messages between spouses are presumed to be confidential and may not be used as evidence in a criminal trial except in extraordinary circumstances. The state brought the issue to the Court of Appeals as the attorney general’s office seeks reinstatement ...

