Rosa Scharf | Howard Bank

Rosa Scharf, senior vice president and commercial lead of Howard County with Howard Bank, has been named to the Howard Community College Educational Foundation Board of Directors.

Scharf will serve a three-year term alongside local banking and corporate professionals, who will help provide funds for scholarships, grants and programs that benefit the college and the students. Established in 1978, the HCCEF board’s mission is to improve the lives of students and the community as a whole by funding pathways to success that create opportunities.

Scharf has more than 30 years of experience in financial sales, commercial lending and management experience. Since joining the Howard Bank team in 2004, she has developed the bank’s SBA guaranteed loan program, and helped initiate the Howard Bank Women in Leadership program.

For the past two years, Scharf has been a board member of the Meals on Wheels Foundation of Central Maryland, and the Maryland Commercial Lender’s Association. She has also served as Commissioner of the Governor’s Commissioner of Service and Volunteerism, the St. Agnes Hospital Foundation, and the Boy Scouts of Central Maryland.

Throughout her career, Scharf has been awarded with several honors. In 2007, the Howard County Economic Development Center presented Scharf with the Individual Achievement Award. The following year, she received the United States Small Business Administration Financial Services Champion Award. In 2008 and 2012, she was named one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women by The Daily Record. In 2015, she received the Individual Achievement Award from the Maryland Banker’s Association, and won their Champion for Women Award this year.